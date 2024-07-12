This Saturday, July 13 at 9:10 p.m. from the BBVA Stadium, the Monterrey Football Club will face the Cruz Azul Football Club in the corresponding Matchday 2 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament
The Sultana del Norte team will be looking for its second win of the competition after having defeated Club Pachuca by the minimum difference 0-1 at home, while the Máquina Celeste also won at home by 1-0 against Mazatlán FC.
In this way, in the following list we name five predictions that could happen in this commitment.
Despite the fact that the quality of both teams is very similar, in their last six matches they have not drawn and the result has ended up leaning towards one of the two, so it is possible that this trend will continue.
Following the previous point, the victory trend would lean in favor of Rayados due to their home field advantage, in addition to the multiple casualties that the sky blue team will present. It is expected that Jorge Sanchez continue without play because you don’t have your transfer yet, Huescas He just left for Europe, Giakoumakis remains injured, Naive is sanctioned and Uriel Antuna would no longer have any stake in undertaking towards Greece.
Both teams have scored in five of their last six encounters, and with strong offensive teams and the many chances they create, it is possible that this will happen again.
The Argentine striker is coming off of scoring a double against the Máquina Celeste in the last Liguilla and on the road, this time at home he could repeat the dose, as it is not the first time he has scored a double, further back he has also scored two against them.
The captain of the sky-blue team usually plays on the edge, especially when facing strong rivals, so the Uruguayan reference will not hesitate to be aggressive and this will lead to a warning for rough play or a foul.
