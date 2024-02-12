Monterrey is practically guaranteed its presence in the next round of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. The team led by Fernando Ortiz won by a score of 1-4 against Comunicaciones on its visit to Guatemala and it seems that the return duel is only a formality for Rayados.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about this Concachampions meeting.
You can see the match exclusively through the TV signal. Fox Sports (Mexico).
Goalkeeper: E. Andrada
Defense: S. Medina, E. Gutiérrez, H. Moreno, G. Arteaga
Medium: J. Cortizo, L. Romo, O. Govea, A. González
Forward: R. Aguirre, B. Vázquez
Sebastián Vegas, Rayados player, stated that the goals of the Sultana del Norte team is to win the Liga MX and the Concacaf Champions Cup.
“It's a nice challenge, when the year started we set out to be able to win these tournaments and I think the squad was made up for that. They are two tournaments that we want to win, we know we have what we have, we know we can do it, our personal demands go to be to the maximum”
– Sebastian Vegas
Goalkeeper: F. Pérez
Defense: S. Robles, J. Pinto, S. Mena, E. González
Medium: J. Aparicio, J. Corena Barboza, J. Contreras
Forward: A. López, J. Anangonó, C. Mejía
Monterrey 3-1 Communications
