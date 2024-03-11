The Monterrey Soccer Club will receive the FC Cincinnati in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 from albiazul territory.
The Sultana del Norte team has the advantage on the global scoreboard by winning 0-1 in the first leg with the score of Brandon Vazquezformer player of the American orange and blue team.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this interesting commitment where both teams will want to earn their place in the quarterfinals.
FS2, TUDN, ViX (United States) and FOX Premium (Mexico).
Goalie: E. Andrada.
Defenses: E. Gutiérrez, H. Moreno and G. Arteaga.
Media: E. Aguirre, S. Canales, J. Rodríguez and J. Gallardo.
Forwards: J. Cortizo, B. Vázquez and M. Meza.
The president of the Gang was finally able to confirm that the Argentine striker, German Berteramewill not leave the albiazul team and will remain despite the juicy offer from Portland Timbers.
Goalie: R. Celentano.
Defenses: M. Robinson, M. Miazga and I. Murphy.
Media: D. Yedlín, O. Nwobodo, P. Bucha and Y. Kubo; The coast.
Forwards: A. Boupendza and C. Baird.
He FC Cincinnati has yielded to the goalkeeper Paul Walters to the Hartford Athletic during the 2024 season.
Monterrey 2-0 Cincinnati.
