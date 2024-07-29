The Monterrey Football Club will make its debut in the Leagues Cup 2024 corresponding to Matchday 2 of the Group Stage of Group A against Austin FC This Tuesday, July 30th at 7:00 p.m. from the Q2 Stadium.
La Pandilla comes from beating Gallos Blancos 2.1 in Matchday 4 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament and is currently in fourth place in the standings after three wins and one loss. While, Austin FC comes from a 2-2 draw against Charlotte FC and is tenth in the Western Conference.
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the Monterrey team against the American team.
Q: Esteban Andrada – The Argentine goalkeeper remains the starting goalkeeper for the Monterrey team.
LD: Stefan Medina – The multi-purpose Colombian defender has regained his starting position at the start of the second half of the year.
DFC: Victor Guzman – The young defender has earned the trust of the coaching staff since his arrival and together with the experienced Dark has made a good duo.
DFC: Hector Moreno – The experienced Mexican defender has become the team’s trusted man and is therefore a must-have in the back line.
LI: Gerardo Arteaga – The Mexican became a regular starter in the team and his level has been up to par.
MC: Jorge Rodriguez – The Argentine midfielder is a fixture in that area of the field for the coaching staff.
MC: Sergio Canales – The Spanish footballer could help more as a shield for this match, rather than as a creative, everything will depend on what the coaching staff decides.
MD: Maximiliano Meza – The Argentine remains a starter despite strong competition in the team, and is one of the most experienced players in the club.
MCO: Jordi Cortizo – The Mexican midfielder has gained more and more confidence and is making a permanent place for himself in the starting line-up. Depending on the decisions of the coaching staff, he could be a winger or a playmaker.
MY: Johan Rojas – The South American player is proving to be an unbalanced player who can put rival defences in check, which is why his starting position could be seen more and more.
DC: German Berterame – The Argentine is the new unmovable center forward, his presence and goal-scoring contribution always make the difference.
