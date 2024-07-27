Monterrey vs Austin FC: How to watch the match, lineups and prediction

Next Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., the Monterrey Football Club will face Austin FC, for the match corresponding to matchday two of Group A in the Leagues CUP 2024.
Through this article, we will share with you everything you need to know about this exciting match. Where can you watch it? Possible lineups for Austin FC and Monterrey, latest news, predictions and much more.
City: Texas
Stadium: Q2 Stadium
Date: July 30th
Schedule: 19:00 hours
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
Apple TV.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Querétaro
|
2-1 V
|
Opening 2024
|
Necaxa
|
1-0 V
|
Opening 2024
|
Blue Cross
|
4-0 D
|
Opening 2024
|
Pachuca
|
1-0 V
|
Opening 2024
|
Blue Cross
|
2-1 V
|
Clausura 2024 (quarter-finals, second leg)
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Charlotte FC
|
2-2
|
MLS
|
FC Dallas
|
3-1 D
|
MLS
|
Seattle Sounders
|
1-0 D
|
MLS
|
New York City
|
2-1 V
|
MLS
|
Sporting KC
|
2-0 D
|
MLS
It is expected that, in the 2024 CUP Leagues, the Spanish midfielder: Oliver Torres, will make his debut as a player for Club de Fútbol Monterrey, in order to get into rhythm and reach 100% for the 2024 Apertura tournament, which is the most important competition for Rayados in this semester. It must be remembered that Oliver is coming off a shoulder injury, so the minutes he manages to play in the CUP Leagues will be of vital importance.
Because Austin FC has prioritized the Leagues CUP over the US Open CUP, some fans of the green and black team have decided not to accompany their club in the matches against Monterrey and Pumas UNAM, corresponding to Group A. A hard blow for the organizers of this competition, without a doubt.
Monterrey: Esteban Andrada, Erick Aguirre, Stefan Medina, Victor Guzman, Sebastian Vegas; Jesus Corona, Sergio Canales, Jorge Rodriguez, Maximiliano Meza; German Berterame and Roberto de la Rosa.
Austin FC: Stuver; Guilherme Biro, Hedges, Hines Ike and Jiménez; Valencia and Ring; Obrian, Pereira and Bukari; Zardes
Taking into consideration the good moment that Monterrey is going through in Liga MX, where they have won three games and only lost one, compared to Austin FC, who have only been able to win one of their last five games, Rayados are expected to take the result by a score of 3-1.
