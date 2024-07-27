Sunday, July 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Monterrey vs Austin FC: How to watch the match, lineups and prediction

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 28, 2024
in Sports
0
Monterrey vs Austin FC: How to watch the match, lineups and prediction
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Next Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., the Monterrey Football Club will face Austin FC, for the match corresponding to matchday two of Group A in the Leagues CUP 2024.

Through this article, we will share with you everything you need to know about this exciting match. Where can you watch it? Possible lineups for Austin FC and Monterrey, latest news, predictions and much more.

City: Texas

Stadium: Q2 Stadium

Date: July 30th

Schedule: 19:00 hours

Referee: Not available

VAR: Not available

Apple TV.

Rival

Result

Competition

Querétaro

2-1 V

Opening 2024

Necaxa

1-0 V

Opening 2024

Blue Cross

4-0 D

Opening 2024

Pachuca

1-0 V

Opening 2024

Blue Cross

2-1 V

Clausura 2024 (quarter-finals, second leg)

Rival

Result

Competence

Charlotte FC

2-2

MLS

FC Dallas

3-1 D

MLS

Seattle Sounders

1-0 D

MLS

New York City

2-1 V

MLS

Sporting KC

2-0 D

MLS

It is expected that, in the 2024 CUP Leagues, the Spanish midfielder: Oliver Torres, will make his debut as a player for Club de Fútbol Monterrey, in order to get into rhythm and reach 100% for the 2024 Apertura tournament, which is the most important competition for Rayados in this semester. It must be remembered that Oliver is coming off a shoulder injury, so the minutes he manages to play in the CUP Leagues will be of vital importance.

Because Austin FC has prioritized the Leagues CUP over the US Open CUP, some fans of the green and black team have decided not to accompany their club in the matches against Monterrey and Pumas UNAM, corresponding to Group A. A hard blow for the organizers of this competition, without a doubt.

Monterrey: Esteban Andrada, Erick Aguirre, Stefan Medina, Victor Guzman, Sebastian Vegas; Jesus Corona, Sergio Canales, Jorge Rodriguez, Maximiliano Meza; German Berterame and Roberto de la Rosa.

Austin FC: Stuver; Guilherme Biro, Hedges, Hines Ike and Jiménez; Valencia and Ring; Obrian, Pereira and Bukari; Zardes

Taking into consideration the good moment that Monterrey is going through in Liga MX, where they have won three games and only lost one, compared to Austin FC, who have only been able to win one of their last five games, Rayados are expected to take the result by a score of 3-1.


#Monterrey #Austin #watch #match #lineups #prediction

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus