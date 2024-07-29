This Tuesday, July 30 at 7:00 p.m. from the Q2 Stadium, the Monterrey Football Club will face Austin FC in the corresponding Day 2 of the Leagues Cup 2024.
The Monterrey team will seek its first victory in the binational tournament and reach the final stages as it did a year ago when it came close. For its part, the Austin FC wants to make the most of its home-field advantage and surprise one of the most powerful teams on the continent.
In this way, in the following list we name five predictions that could happen in this commitment.
Despite the superiority of the squads, the Mexican team will win, but not by much, because they have had a discreet start to the tournament, they will surely win, but without being vastly superior.
The Spanish midfielder who arrived as a signing this season is expected to finally make his debut after overcoming his collarbone injury. The player is already training with the team and is expected to be a starter.
The Spanish footballers will form a partnership in the match that will cause a stir, it will be a first connection where much is expected of them as a duo.
The Spanish playmaker will make some great play in the match, whether it be an assist or a goal. The footballer knows that he must recover his best moments in the team and he will surely find a way to do so.
The Argentine striker will be reflected at some point in the match, his goal-scoring instinct and offensive contribution are essential in a match like this where important arrivals that generate danger are required.
