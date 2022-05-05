This weekend the reclassification phase of Mexican soccer will take place, the second confrontation on Saturday, May 7 will be between the seventh and tenth place in the general classification, Rayados de Monterrey and Atlético de San Luis, respectively.
The commitment will be at the home of the Sultana del Norte team due to their better position in the general table, so both teams will seek their place in the Clausura 2022 quarterfinals.
When is? Saturday May 7.
What time does it start? 8:00 p.m. (Mexico City time).
Where? BBVA Stadium; Monterey, Nuevo Leon.
TV Channels | Fox Sports 2 (Mexico); FOX Sports (United States).
Online Streaming | Fanatiz Mexico (Mexico); foxsports.com (United States).
The Monterrey team closed their participation in the regular phase by beating the Tijuana team 2-0, which allowed them to gain a little more confidence before the playoffs.
On their own, the team from Potosí is also preparing to face their commitment during their visit to Nuevo León, unfortunately they could not close the regular phase with victory, after losing 3-1 to the Warriors.
Rayados Alignment (4-2-3-1) | Andrada; Medina, Montes, Vegas, Gallardo; Ortiz, Romo; Campbell, Meza, Gonzalez, and Janssen.
San Luis Athletic Alignment (4-4-2) | Barovero; Garcia, Leon, Bilbao, Orona; Waller, Guémez, Iniestra, Murillo; Munoz and Berterame.
The Potosí team will not be an easy rival to crack, because with the arrival of the Brazilian coach, Andre Jardine to his bench, the performance of the team has been on the rise, however, the team of Victor Manuel Vucetich It is clearly a more competitive team, but a surprise and even a penalty shootout are not ruled out.
Monterrey 1-0 Atletico San Luis.
