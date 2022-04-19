The double day of the Clausura 2022 Tournament will be played and one of the most attractive matches this week is between Monterey Striped and the Atlas Foxes.
It is expected that this will be a screaming game, because the fourth and fifth will face each other to leave everything on the field and thus achieve a better position in the general table.
Here we present the preview of the meeting with all the details you need to know.
The initial whistle will start the next Wednesday April 20at the point of 9:06 p.m.. The Stadium that will host the match is the BBVAwhich is expected to be packed for the meeting.
Atlas 2-1 Monterey – September 11, 2021
Atlas 0-2 Monterey – January 09, 2021
Monterey 1-1 Atlas – September 08, 2020
Atlas 0-0 Monterey – April 03, 2020
Monterey 2-0 Atlas – November 23, 2019
On the other hand, you can enjoy the game through the signal of Fox Sports
Monterey: 4 (22 points)
Atlas: 5 (22 points)
Possible lineup of Monterrey
Esteban Andrada (P);
Stefan Medina, Hector Moreno, Cesar Montes, Sebastian Vegas;
Luis Romo, Arturo González, Celso Ortiz, Jesús Gallardo;
Joel Campbell and Vincent Janssen.
Possible Atlas Alignment
Camilo Vargas (P);
José Abella, Gaddi Aguirre, Hugo Nervo, Anderson Santamaría, Luis Reyes;
Edgar Zaldivar, Ian Torres, Angel Marquez;
Jonathan Herrera and Franco Troyansky.
As we announced at the beginning of this preview, this will be a game played for being the 4th and 5th of the competition, both with the same number of points.
The two clubs come from losing in their most recent game and now they want to leave BBVA with the three units. However, the royals will impose conditions and take advantage of the loss of rival strikers such as Furch and Quiñones.
Forecast: Monterrey 2-0 Atlas.
