There is already a rival! ?#Scratched wants revenge and will face @AlJazira_uae_EN in the match for 5th place in the #WorldClubsXTNTSports. ⚽??

Don’t miss it just because @TNTLA next Wednesday. ? pic.twitter.com/loW7CJAMwW

– TNT Sports Mexico (@tntsportsmex) February 6, 2022