The Club World Cup will be lived in Mexico through TNT Sports.
The illusion of the Rayados de Monterrey team of being able to play a good role in their fifth participation in the Club World Cupfalling by the slightest difference against Al-Ahly, a squad that got the thorn out of it after the two defeats against the Mexican team.
Now, and after a sea of criticism from the fans of La Pandilla, Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre’s pupils will seek fifth place in the competition when they measure strength against Al-Jazeera. Here all the details you need to know about the match preview.
The game will start next Wednesday February 9at the point of 7:30 a.m.. The Al Nahyan Stadium will again witness the confrontation, where Monterrey will seek to beat the Abu Dhabi team, who arrive hurt after falling 6-1 against Al-Hilal.
Regarding the transmission, you can enjoy the game through the signal of TNT.
Possible lineup of Monterrey
Luis Cardenas (P);
Erick Aguirre, Héctor Moreno, Matías Kranevitter, Sebastián Vegas;
Celso Ortíz, Luis Romo, Maximiliano Meza, Arturo González, Rodolfo Pizarro;
Rogelio Funes Mori.
Possible Al-Jazeera line-up
Aly Lofty (P);
Yasser Ibrahim, Rami Rabia, Mohamed Maghrabi;
Mohamed Hany, Aliou Dieng, Mohamed Magdi, Ali Maloul;
Hussein El Shahat, Ahmed Radwan and Taher Mohamed.
There is no tomorrow, in this match Monterrey will have to throw all the meat on the grill to get the victory, a new defeat could be the debacle of Javier Aguirre as team coach. That is why Rayados is obliged to win, and so it will be. The Mexican team will win 1-0 in the farewell game in their disastrous participation.
Forecast: Monterrey 1-0 Al-Jazeera.
#Monterrey #AlJazira #schedule #channel #online #streaming #alignments #forecast
Leave a Reply