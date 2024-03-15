Monterrey is taking giant steps towards the modernization and sustainability of its public transportation system. Under the management of the governor Samuel Garciathe operation of the TransMetro Exhibition Route – Pablo Livasmarking an important milestone in urban mobility in Nuevo León.

This new service is not only an advance in terms of infrastructure, but also a palpable commitment to the environment and the quality of life of citizens.

Features of the new route

This route is not just another one of Monterrey's transportation system; is distinguished by being the first to use 100% electric busesproudly assembled in Nuevo León.

This initiative places the city at the forefront of sustainable mobility in Mexicooffering an environmentally friendly transportation alternative and significantly reducing the carbon footprint.

Photos: Government of Nuevo León

The new buses are not only examples of technological innovation, but are also designed with passenger inclusion and safety in mind.

Equipped with accessibility ramps and a low floor, they facilitate access for older adults and people with disabilities.

In addition, they have space for bicycles, air conditioning, Internet connection, WiFi and security cameras connected to the C5, reinforcing public safety and the prevention of violence, especially against women.

Photos: Government of Nuevo León

The introduction of mMore than 20 new TransMetro routes, including 400 luxury unitspromises to transform the mobility experience in Monterrey.

Photos: Government of Nuevo León

The director of Metrorrey, Abraham Vargas, emphasized that improving mobility not only means providing more efficient means of transportationbut also raise the quality of life of the people of New Leon and enhance the productivity of the state.