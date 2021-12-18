A little less than three weeks before the Clausura 2022 tournament of Mexican soccer starts, the Rayados de Monterrey have not announced any movement of both casualties and highs, in addition, the Sultana del Norte team will play the next Club World Cup 2022 in the Emirates United Arab.
However, in recent weeks there has been talk of various possibilities in terms of signings, so in the following list we will present you the rumors of transfers that the Gang leadership has probed to reinforce their squad.
One of the most popular players in recent weeks was the arrival of Jonathan dos Santos Y Rodolfo Pizarro, but it seems that if they arrive in Mexico, it will be to reach CDMX and Guadalajara, respectively, according to sources such as TUDN Y ESPN.
Similarly, it seems that Fernando Gorriarán He would have arranged with the Lagunera directive to stay in Torreón a while longer, so his arrival in Monterrey would be ruled out.
The representative of the attacking midfielder, Pablo Boselli, noted in the program How’s it going? that the Colombian midfielder has several interested clubs, but that they will study the best offer. The interest of the Monterrey team has sounded for a few weeks, but their signing would be complicated because there would also be offers from Major League Soccer and from leagues in Europe such as Portugal and Russia.
In this way, until now the Colombian player would be the only objective of the royal team, after in the last hours the Vasco Aguirre will rule out bomb transfers and declare that they have a vast roster to face 2022.
Well, despite the fact that he mentioned that the squad was short, after his elimination in the 2021 Apertura League, he assured that this time there will only be FIFA Dates and not international competitions such as the Olympic Games, America’s Cup and the Gold Cup.
