As we have informed you in 90min, in Monterrey no more failures will be accepted, the board’s demand for Fernando Ortíz’s coaching staff is to win either the Leagues Cup or the Liga MX in the remainder of this 2024, since the management has made a huge investment in signings, more than any other team in Mexico.
This summer they have made good progress, especially in the international market, however, one of the goals is also to have the best Mexicans, therefore, they are preparing the return of Orbelín Pineda.
Monterrey has put on the table AEK Athens, from the Greek league, a formal offer for the signing of Pineda this summer, the offer is 10 million dollars between fixed and variables. Reports indicate that the Greek league runner-up has declined the offer from Rayados, who are open to improving the amount of money in order to add Orbelín to their squad at all costs.
The information also confirms that the agreement with Pineda is practically closed, the salary figure that they offer to the Querétaro trainee is enormous, 3 million dollars per year, an amount that places him among the best paid Mexicans in Liga MX. a club where names like Javier Hernández, Henry Martín and, within Monterrey itself, Jesús Manuel Corona and Héctor Moreno, play.
Monterrey’s position is to insist until they get AEK’s yes, hoping for additional support from the player.
