Club de Fútbol Monterrey is in the semifinals of the League Cup 2023after having epically defeated Los Angeles FC. TOhour, the gang will be measured at Nashville SC looking for his place in the grand finale.
The Sultana del Norte team, regardless of the result they achieve in their next commitment, has already managed to be the best representative of Mexican soccer in this first official edition of the binational tournament.
Unfortunately the strong competition in the contest has led them to lose several of their pieces due to injuries and prior to playing the semifinal they have confirmed the injury of Omar Goveafortunately for his cause he will be able to continue in competition.
Through a statement, the albiazul team announced that their midfielder Omar Govea he suffered a fracture in his right hand, however, he will have the opportunity to continue playing with protection.
“The Monterrey Rayados Soccer Club informs that, after carrying out imaging studies, it was confirmed that the player Omar Govea has a fracture of two metacarpals in his right hand.
The injury occurred on Friday, August 11, during the match between Rayados and LAFC in the 2023 Leagues Cup Quarterfinals.
The player will receive conservative treatment and his right hand will be protected with a splint so that he can continue to participate in the international tournament,” the club shared.
