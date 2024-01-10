Monterrey has not been the effective club that was expected in the market. After the team from the north of the country could not win in 2023 despite having the most valuable squad in all of CONCACAF, everything indicated that this winter market, the striped team would move important numbers to become stronger in all lines and although They have closed a couple of signings, they are far from looking like a renewed and strengthened squad.
In 90min we have informed you that the royal board continues to explore possible signings outside of Mexico, at least two or three more signatures are expected, however, this will not be possible until the club finalizes the departure of the rest of the foreign discards, well yes Although Funes Mori seemed accessible in taking a step aside, with Rodrigo Aguirre and Joao Rojas the scenario will be different, in all scenarios Monterrey will lose money.
Although both the Ecuadorian and the Uruguayan have had offers from several teams, they have all been rejected as this implies a significant salary reduction, and neither of the two players is open to leaving money behind. For this reason, Rayados is considering signing the transfers of both players, agreeing to pay the majority of the salary with the team's finances, this being the only viable path before the radical decision, the termination of the contract, a fact that would free Monterrey from a problem, but one that would involve spending millions of dollars that was not in mind.
#Monterrey #seeks #sell #footballers #emergency #basis
