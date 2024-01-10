THEY PAY, BUT THEY LEAVE 👋🏻

Joao Rojas and Rodrigo Aguirre are not part of Monterrey's plans, so they are already looking for accommodation outside, says newspaper Récord.

Their salaries are very high and impossible for interested clubs to pay, so Rayados proposes paying part of it. pic.twitter.com/JGNQtGL6Qx

January 9, 2024