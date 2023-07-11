the directive of Monterey continues in search of his ‘bomb’ for the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League. The albicelestes have tried to tempt figures of the level of Lucas Moura, Óliver Torres and Sergio Canales, but their negotiations have been unsuccessful so far.
According to the most recent reports, Rayados will return to the charge for a Club América figure. The Sultana del Norte team would be willing to make a great offer for Diego Valdesone of the most outstanding blue-cream elements of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
Valdés is to the liking of Fernando Ortiz and he would have asked his board to make an economic effort to bring in the talented Chilean midfielder.
The 29-year-old creative midfielder has a contract with the Eagles until December 2024. According to various journalistic reports, the Azulcrema board would be willing to let Valdés leave only in exchange for a great offer.
In his first attempt to sign the Chilean medium, america requested 18 million dollars to the Monterrey board of directors. In this context, Rayados will have to make a very tempting proposal for the Eagles to accept.
To the interest of Rayados we must add that of European clubs that have Diego Valdés on their radar. Some teams such as CSKA Moscow, Feyenoord and Benfica have been linked to the element of America.
