Monterrey took fifth place in the Club World Cup after defeating Al Jazeera by a score of 3-1. The Monterrey team dominated the match from start to finish and ended their participation in the international fair with decorum after their defeat against Al-Ahly over the weekend. Rayados opened the scoring early in the match with an own goal by Zayed Zultan in the 4th minute of the match.
Seven minutes later, Rogelio Funes Mori, the top scorer in the history of the albiazules, appeared to widen the lead and make it 2-0. César Montes, who was one of the great absences in the second round match, scored the third goal at minute 25. Rayados continued generating the best options, but despite the insistence the team failed to add another goal to their record.
When the score seemed final, Brazilian striker Bruno appeared at 90+1 to score Al Jazeera’s only goal in the match.
Thus ended the participation of Rayados, current champion of the Concacaf Champions League, in the Club World Cup. As in 2011 and 2013, the team took fifth place in the international competition. In the 2012 and 2019 competitions, the Sultana del Norte squad took third place.
The best participation of a Mexican club in the Club World Cup continues to be that of Tigres in last year’s edition. The UANL team took second place after losing to Bayern Munich in the final.
