The present of Rayados de Monterrey is not the best, since the arrival of Fernando Ortiz, the team from the north of Mexico has invested many millions in signing high-quality signings, where the name of Sergio Canales stands out, despite this, they have not won any titles. Now, within the team from the north of Mexico, there have been important movements within the market again and they are pushing for the signing of the next desired objective, Orbelín Pineda.
TUDN reports that after AEK Athens rejected Monterrey’s first offer of 10 million dollars for the signing of Pineda, the Rayados will push hard to get the Mexican, improving their proposal, even though the figure they will put on the table is unknown. As for the negotiation with the footballer and his entourage, the agreement is closed, Orbelín will receive one of the best salaries in Liga MX at 3 million dollars per year.
Monterrey is fully confident that the second offer for Pineda will be enough for AEK Greece to release the Mexican attacking midfielder, and in this case, TUDN also confirms that the Rayados board will do everything in their power to secure the sale of Luis Romo, to free up excess pieces in the midfield, although, if this is not achieved, the signing of Orbelín will continue as it has been.
#Monterrey #prepares #final #attack #signing #Orbelín #Pineda
