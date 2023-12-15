The restructuring within the Rayados de Monterrey has already begun. Everything indicates that the royal board will give a vote of confidence to the project of Fernando 'tano' Ortíz, who will not be removed from his position as coach for 2024. Thus, the Argentine coach has already given the 'Tato' management 'Noriega lists his departures as well as the signings he wants to strengthen the club and fight for the Liga MX title next semester.
Diego Armando Medina TUDN confirms that the people of the Rayados de Monterrey have contacted those around Uruguayan Naithan Nández to inform them of the club's desire to bring him into Ortíz's ranks this winter market.
The player is very much liked by the coaching staff, because beyond his well-prepared individual technique, he has impressive physical potential, in addition to always playing on the edge. At the moment there is no formal offer for either the Uruguayan or Cagliari, first it is necessary to know whether or not the footballer wants to fly to Mexico.
The movements advance, the exits also advance and the first will be Rodrigo Aguirre, center forward who is not the one Ortíz likes and who will continue his career within Pachuca. In this way, those from the north of the country free up a place for those not born in Mexico that they wish to use with the signing of a containment that makes up for the loss of Celso Ortíz, who would be Naithan Nández.
