Rayados de Monterrey was being one of the great disappointments in the Liga MX market, since the royal team had not closed a single reinforcement after a month of being eliminated by the San Luis team. Thus, those in the north of the country have decided to accelerate and take the reins to free up the places for those not born in Mexico that they need so much, forcing the departures of Rodrigo Aguirre and Joao Rojas.
Thus, the management of 'tato' Noriega has closed three reinforcements this weekend with the aim of having the squad assembled before the start of the tournament. The first is Harold Preciado, Liga MX scoring champion who arrives for a figure of 12 and a half million dollars plus the letter from Aguirre himself. Similarly, Jorge Rodríguez, former Estudiantes la Plata Argentine contender for close to 4 million dollars, in addition to the case of Brandon Vázquez, who, as we mentioned in 90min, will sign next week with Monterrey for a sales figure of 7 million dollars. .
Now, Monterrey is moving for a piece that neither América nor Chivas have been able to sign, the royal team has sent an offer to Genk for Gerardo Arteaga, states Récord. The source indicates that the offer is 6 million dollars for 90% of the Mexican's letter, an offer that has caught the attention of the Belgian team that is willing to negotiate with the Rayados people the transfer of the Mexican left back. The following week will be key for the transfer to be completed.
