Monterrey, JNuevo León.- Less than 48 hours before the start of the game of return Rayados-Miami 4th Final of the Concachampions 2024he Monterrey Soccer Club sent an important notice to all his admirers who are present at the Steel giant on Wednesday

In view of the fact that the World Champion, Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccuttinicould play his first official match in the Sultana of the Northhe albiazul team He wants to avoid a fuss during the engagement.

Therefore, in a statement issued in their social networks, Rayados de Monterrey warned that any fan who tries to invade the field of play will be under arrest.

Bulletin of the Rayados of Monterrey Twitter Rayados



SECURITY PROTOCOL ACTIVATED

In addition, Club de Futbol Monterrey Rayados shared the system that will be implemented to have access to the BBVA stadium on Wednesday for the return of the 4th Finals of the Concachampions.

The opening of the doors of the Steel Giant will begin at 6:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 5:00 p.m. (Culiacan time).

entry protocol to the Steel Giant Twitter Rayados



WHAT TIME WILL RAYADOS VS INTER MIAMI PLAY?

The Monterrey-Miami match will start at 8:30 p.m. (Mexico time), 7:30 p.m. (Culiacan time). La Pandilla has the advantage on aggregate after coming back 1-2 at Chase Stadium with goals from Maxi Meza and Jorge Rodríguez.

