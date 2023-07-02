For several days the news emerged about the interest of Deportivo Toluca FC for the services of the Uruguayan striker Rodrigo Aguirre of Club de Fútbol Monterrey, as they seek to reinforce their attack for this Opening 2023.
Faced with this situation, the Sultana del Norte team would have already decided to respond to the Red Devils’ offer and it seems that it will be difficult for them to let their attacker go.
After several days, it seems that the proposal has failed to convince the team led by Fernando “Tano” Ortiz. The Monterrey board would have rejected the amount offered as it was considered insufficient compared to their economic expectations for their South American footballer.
According to sources close to the club, the gang is willing to listen to another offer for aguirre, which leaves the door open to a second proposal during the current transfer market. The possibility of the striker leaving has been making the headlines for a few days. It has been speculated that the albiazul team was going to be willing to let him go only if he offered an offer higher than the 6 million dollars.
In addition, in the absence of the signing that has waited so long Anthony Noriega from abroad has influenced this decision to keep the Uruguayan.
For his part, Rodrigo Aguirre would be willing to leave Nuevo León, aware of how difficult it is to win ownership against Berterame and Funes MoriIn this way, he has expressed his willingness to change scenery in search of more minutes on the field during the 2023 Opening.
And it is that, despite his outstanding performances, the Uruguayan forward has not managed to have the desired minutes since his arrival at the Monterrey team, due to the strong competition in attack, also taking into account that he had good chances to play given the injuries of Funes Mori and/or absences of Berterame.
