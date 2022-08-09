Club de Fútbol Monterrey is one of the best teams in the current Apertura 2022 tournament, at least after the first seven days of the competition, since they are sub-leaders in the general classification, although it must be taken into account that the provisional leader , Toluca, has one more game in its balance.
At the moment, after seven games played for those from the Sultana del Norte, they have 16 points out of a possible 21, after five wins, one draw and one defeat.
Just on the last day played by the Pandilla, they were able to demonstrate their dominance and power against a good rival like the Panzas Verdes de León, whom they thrashed 5-1 at the ‘Gigante de Acero’ with a memorable performance by Ponchito Gonzalez who scored a hat-trick and provided an assist.
Therefore, according to the American blog FiveThirtyEightthe albiazul team is the team of the 17 remaining clubs in the Mexican championship with the greatest chances to be proclaimed champion of the current Apertura 2022.
According to the portal, the team of Victor Manuel Vucetich you have a 30% chance of keeping the trophy; while their closest pursuer is Tigres UANL with a 19% chance.
Below is Pachuca with 12%, América and Santos with 8%, Cruz Azul with 5%, Atlas and Toluca with 3%, Chivas, Pumas, Necaxa, León and Puebla with 2%.
We will know the champion of this contest at the end of October prior to the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
