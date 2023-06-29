Jorge Sánchez’s time with Ajax is being horrifying. It is true that it is the first year of the Mexican within the club of the Netherlands, however, within the box of the children of the gods they expected a much higher performance from the Mexican, because although he had not been a member of Europe, Yes, he is a footballer with years of career, a World Cup player and even an Olympic medalist. Therefore, the cards that he is showing into the field do not match what he has achieved.
The reality is that no one at Ajax is satisfied with Sánchez’s football, neither the fans, nor the board, who by the way are already moving within the market to choose the replacement for the one selected by Mexico, who in turn will be for sale . And there is already a team from the Liga MX that is emerging as the great favorite to close his signing.
In 90min we inform you that the teams from the north of the country are on the hunt for Sánchez, however, the best positioned to sign him are Rayados de Monterrey, since the winger and current coach of the club, Fernando Ortiz, coincided within América and the The coach is confident that he will be able to recover an optimal level of competition from the Mexican. Jorge prioritizes continuing in Europe, his representation team is already working on it, but to this day he does not rule out returning to Mexico, as it is the most viable option and, furthermore, it would have a very large economic benefit.
