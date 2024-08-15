Emergency changes are being made at Monterrey. After the failure in the Leagues Cup, the club announced the departure of Fernando Ortiz from the technical direction, a position that will now be occupied by Martín Demichelis. In addition, one of the most important names in the squad has stepped aside from the team, it is Maxi Meza who will return to his native Argentina, thus leaving a foreigner spot without a place in Rayados, which the club is moving forward to use on another Spanish player.
According to information from W Deportes, the people from the team from the north of the country have reactivated the option of Iker Muniain, who was offered months ago to the Rayados squad, but who could not be signed due to the lack of untrained spots in Mexico. Monterrey sees Iker as the perfect replacement for Meza, since he has very similar physical and technical virtues, and can also cover the same areas of the field as the Argentine, a winger on both wings or a midfielder behind the center forward.
Demicheli is happy with the option of Iker joining his team, as the same Argentine coach who approved his arrival at River Plate this summer before leaving the club’s coach. In this case, Monterrey is competing with the ‘millionaire’ to sign Muniain as a free agent and the locals consider themselves more likely to offer him a higher salary than the former Athletic Club player.
