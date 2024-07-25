In Monterrey, times are tough. The team from the north of the country made the decision to let Luis Romo go to Cruz Azul, believing that they had the arrival of Orbelín Pineda as his direct replacement advanced. However, as we have informed you in 90min, the signing of the AEK midfielder is almost finished and Rayados is left without a key piece for Fernando Ortíz, which is the case now, given their lack of foreigners, the northern club is urgently looking for a midfielder in the local market.
Fernando Esquivel reports that Rayados has called the people at Club León to sound out the possible signing of Fidel Ambriz. The club sees the young Mexican as a player with the same style as Romo, a defensive midfielder with very good ball output and enormous recovery capacity. However, like Luis, the 21-year-old has great physical potential that allows him to cover enormous distances with and without the ball, as well as a medium and long distance shot, an additional weapon.
Contacts between clubs are positive, Leon is open to negotiating the transfer of Ambriz as long as Monterrey meets its financial wishes, which are between 10 and 15 million dollars, a figure that the Rayados are considering paying. The source points out that the brake up to this point in the transfer is the desire of Fidel himself, since the youngster wants to go to Europe and going to Rayados could be a huge anchor.
