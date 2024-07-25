🚨🤠 Recently, Rayados de Monterrey is looking to sign Fidel Ambriz.

He is currently the #1 target for the midfield.

What has stopped progress towards a negotiation is the player himself, as he is looking for Europe and moving to Rayados would complicate the issue in his future… pic.twitter.com/tNy8idT9ed

