Club de Fútbol Monterrey hopes to maintain its impressive streak of 11 consecutive games without defeat, as the pupils of Victor Manuel Vucetich They have not fallen since matchday 1 of the present Clausura 2023 and have accumulated 10 wins, a draw and a loss.
In such a way that they are located as leaders of the general classification with 31 units, that is to say that they are practically already classified for the final phase and they only have to ensure their place among the best.
It will be this Saturday, April 1 from the ‘Giant of Steel’ that the albiazul team will visit the border team where they will want to obtain the three points to further increase their advantage.
In this way, we share the information of the Gang about the possible absences that it can count on for this match.
There is good news for the coaching staff led by Victor Manuel Vucetich, the whole of the Gang only presents an injured person who is edson gutierrez that he has practically been out this entire tournament due to a knee injury and there is still no exact date for his return to the courts.
In addition, they do not have any sanctioned for their commitment before the team michael herreraso there will be a complete team to be able to dispose of all the elements that are available.
