Monterey He is living a good football moment and they continue as leaders of the contest by adding 22 units.
Those led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich have only had one setback so far in the tournament and now they want to continue as leaders when they face the Bravos de Juárez next Saturday.
In their most recent match, Rayados drew, not without difficulties, against León. In a bittersweet tie because they did not take advantage of the extra man they had on the field due to the expulsion of the player Adonis Frías.
Now, they have turned the page and are the favorites to take the three points against the border. Although they should not be trusted and they need to play a good role on the BBVA pitch, which on this occasion will not have the animation group due to the sanction imposed by the Disciplinary Commission.
In case of winning, they would be reaching 25 points and would continue as the leaders of the contest and with ample opportunities to advance directly to the league.
For now, here we present the losses due to injury and suspension of the Tigres team.
injured
edson gutierrez
So far, the only Rayados player who is injured is edson gutierrez. The right-back has not had any activity in the tournament due to a knee injury that has him nowhere near the scalpel.
Sanctioned
There is no report of sanctioned players.
Penalty threat
Rogelio Funes Mori
For his part, the striker Rogelio Funes Mori He has 4 yellow cards and is on a tightrope. In case of receiving another preventive, the next game would be lost.
#Monterrey #injured #suspended #Juárez #Clausura
Leave a Reply