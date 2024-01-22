The Monterrey Soccer Club has just won its first two games of the current competition against Club Puebla and Santos Laguna, both by a score of 2-0, so the coaching staff led by Fernando 'Tano' Ortiz seeks to maintain the winning streak against Querétaro.
The match will take place this Wednesday, January 24 at 7:00 p.m. from La Corregidora on the corresponding Matchday 4 of the Clausura 2024 tournament. In the first instance, the Monterrey team does not have anyone sanctioned, but it has some elements with discomfort .
In this way, here we leave you the details about the possible absences due to injury or sanction in the advance commitment of Date 4.
Last weekend in the Comarca Lagunera, the Gang suffered the loss of four of its players due to injury.
Just in Matchday 2 held last weekend, Rayados did not have three players due to injuries, in the case of Luis Romohad discomfort in his right leg; Stephen Medina He has a bruise on his right knee and Jesus Gallardo He remains recovering from the injury to his left knee. Besides, Axel Grijalva who is still recovering from his knee injury that is expected to return in three more months.
Of the three, it is estimated that they will soon be able to return to activity; It is not even ruled out that they could be called up for the game in La Corregidora.
However, the decision to continue caring for them for their 100 percent recovery will have to be careful given that there is a lot of workload ahead, with this week's double shift and the start of activity in the Concachampions approaching.
