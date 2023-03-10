Club de Fútbol Monterrey hopes to maintain its impressive streak of nine consecutive games without defeat, as the pupils of Victor Manuel Vucetich They have not fallen since matchday 1 of the present Clausura 2023 and have accumulated eight wins and a draw.
In such a way that they are located as leaders of the general classification with 25 units, that is to say that they are practically already classified for the final phase and they only have to ensure their place among the best.
It will be this Sunday March 12 from the ‘Bella Airosa’ that the albiazul team will visit the Tuzo team where they will want to get the three points.
In this way, we share the information of the Gang about the possible absences that it can count on for this match.
There is good news for the coaching staff led by Victor Manuel Vucetich, The Albiazul team does not have any injured and no sanctions for their commitment to the team Guillermo Almadaso there will be a complete team to be able to dispose of all the elements that are available.
In the previous confrontation against the Braves of Ciudad Juárez, the royals did not present any expelled, only one reprimanded. Stefan Medina He already has a warning because he has four yellow cards, one more and he will not see action in a game like Rogelio Funes Mori who also has four accumulated yellow cards.
On the subject of injuries, at the moment they only have out of circulation edson gutierrez due to a knee injury.
