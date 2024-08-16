🚨🇦🇷🤠 EXCL. In recent hours, Joaquín Correa and Lucas Ocampos have been offered to Monterrey.

Rayados responded positively to the offer, but are still analyzing other options together with Demichelis.

No arrangements yet.

DETAILS. @365scoresMX https://t.co/PudFVsx2LB

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) August 16, 2024