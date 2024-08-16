As we have informed you in 90min, with the departure of Maxi Meza, a place has been freed up within Monterrey for someone who has not been trained in Mexico, which both the board and Demichelis, the new coach of the team from the north of Mexico, want to take advantage of. The coach’s express request is for an attacking player, someone who offers variants in the attack and, as is the case, in the last few hours two Argentine attackers, both former national team players, have been offered to the Monterrey team.
The first of them is Joaquín Correa, winner of the Copa América in 2021 and whose career has stagnated seriously in recent years. He comes from an unproductive loan with Marseille of Ligue 1 in France and now that he is at the club that owns his card, Inter Milan, the Argentine understands that he has no place within the squad so he is looking for a way out and sees Mexico as an important destination, since weeks ago he was offered to América and now he is in the hands of Monterrey.
In addition to ‘Tucu’, Rayados has also been offered Lucas Ocampos, a great player who is a great player but who is far from being the player who was key in the Europa League title rain for his current club, Sevilla. The reality is that the Andalusians want to cut wages and therefore do not appeal to the continuity of Ocampos, who is already an option for Monterrey. This being the case, the locals have the cards of two players of the same age, same conditions and almost the same market value.
