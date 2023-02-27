After several months, the recovery of the Ecuadorian Joao Rojas is nearing completion, so the medical staff and technical staff of Victor Manuel Vucetichhave decided that the South American footballer make the trip with the team to face Club León on matchday 10, this according to information from Philip Galindo of Newscast.
After more than 200 days that he was out due to a ruptured ligament injury in his right knee, the former player of the Emelec who arrived as a reinforcement of the 2022 Apertura and who could only play a few minutes, will again be part of a call in the match where they will face the emerald team in the search for their eighth consecutive win.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Joao Rojas He recorded 44 minutes with the Rayados de Monterrey after his arrival from Ecuador, as he added 19 minutes against Santos Laguna on matchday one of the previous tournament and then added another 25 against the Azulcremas, where unfortunately he was injured and missed nine months of activity, Just like the possibility of being in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with his team.
Although it is not yet known if he will be an option on the bench or if he will begin to feel the support of the squad since, by training the group’s partner, each time his return is closer to being able to return to activity and what the fans He wants to be able to see him before the Clásico Regio.
The Sultana del Norte team traveled to Bajío to face León o’clock at 6:00 p.m. this Sunday and from Monday night they will look for a new victory to continue propping up the top of the table.
#Monterrey #recovered #important #player #rest #Clausura
Leave a Reply