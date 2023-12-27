After a horror 2023, where the Rayados de Monterrey team, despite making enormous investments in renowned signings inside and outside of Mexico, the royal team was not able to win anything, they could not even access any finals, not even in the two Liga MX tournaments that have been played, nor in the Leagues Cup, where although they have been the best representative of Mexico at the end of the road they have not triumphed.
The position of the board is clear, the team requires an urgent renewal, especially in the attack zone, which is why the club is moving quickly to be able to release the players who are no longer to the taste of 'Tano' However, the path is being complex, since the luxuries and comforts offered by an institution of Monterrey's level are not found anywhere and that is why the discards refuse to leave, generating internal problems in scratches.
Fernando Esquivel confirms that Rodrigo Aguirre and Joao Rojas have abandoned their negotiations with Pachuca and Mazatlán respectively. Although these two clubs offered ownership that Monterrey did not, the issue of salary has thrown everything away, since neither Tuzos nor the Mazatlecos offer anything at least close to what both offenders perceive in stripes. In addition, it is worth remembering that Funes Mori refused to leave for Brazil and right now the forward aims to remain with the team for at least six more months.
