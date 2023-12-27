🚨🤠 UPDATE. The efforts by Rodrigo Aguirre to Pachuca and Joao Rojas to Mazatlán collapse.

Although there were agreements between Clubs, not so with players:

-Aguirre economic differences.

-Joao foreseeing a future sale (if the purchase option was exercised).

They continue…

