Monterrey has had an unbeatable start in the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament. The team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich is currently in first place in the general table, with 15 points, after adding five wins and one loss in the first six days of the season.
This Wednesday, February 15, Rayados will face Querétaro in a match corresponding to date 7. On paper, the albiazules start as favorites against one of the most fragile squads in the entire league. In case of getting the three points against the Gallos Blancos, Monterrey would reach its own record.
The albiazules would add their sixth consecutive victory, and thus exceed their highest historical record of wins in a row within the regular phase of short tournaments.
In the 2010 Bicentenario and 2017 Apertura tournaments, Monterrey tied five matches without losing. But the albiazules failed to break their streak and reach six wins in a row.
It seems that the statistics are in favor of Rayados for the midweek commitment. Monterrey, playing at home, has only lost one of its last 20 games against Querétaro. In that journey he has 16 wins and three draws.
On the other hand, the Gallos suffer on their visits to Nuevo León (to face Tigres or Monterrey). The Queretaro team only adds one victory in its last 11 visits to Monterrey teams.
