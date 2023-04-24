Last winter market, it was expected that Luis Chávez would manage to leave the ranks of the Tuzos del Pachuca and sign the continuity of his career within European football, this due to the excellent world cup that he carried out with the shirt of the Mexican team, being for by far the standout man for the Tri in all three games.
His good performances put him in the crosshairs of several clubs on the Old Continent, some of them who had already probed the signing of the midfielder since before Qatar 2022.
However, different factors stopped the national player from leaving for Europe, despite the fact that the player had the resistance to reject a million-dollar offer from Rayados de Monterrey. Now, both the player and the Pachuca squad will seek to accommodate him again in Europe, however, if he does not succeed, the Mexican could continue his career in another Liga MX club, as the royals will seek his signature again this summer.
Azteca Deportes informs that the Rayados team respects the player’s desire to want to start playing the best football in the world and they will wait for the midfielder to find accommodation in Europe, but, if this is complicated and it is not achieved, Monterrey will not He will not hesitate one bit to put a formal offer on the table for Chávez and Pachuca to try to bring him back to his squad, since the Mexican is a direct wish of Vucetich.
