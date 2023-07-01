The transfer market in Mexican soccer is still in force and the clubs continue to move their pieces vigorously and Club de Fútbol Monterrey is no exception. Despite the hard work of the sports director, Antonio ‘Tato’ Noriegawho traveled to Europe in search of a striker, the team from Monterrey has not yet managed to finalize the signing they so long for.
In the midst of this uncertainty, the news has emerged that Rodrigo Aguirre it could be on its way to Toluca. This possible departure has generated a stir among the Monterrey fans, and not only because of the departure of the Uruguayan striker, but also because of the cycle of Rogelio Funes Mori In the institution.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Funes Mori He joined the Gang in the 2015-2016 season, under the direction of Turkish Mohammed. In these eight years, he became the top scorer in the club’s history. However, in the past year, the striker’s performance has been up and down due to injuries and a decrease in his effectiveness in front of goal.
Due to this situation, the fans did not forgive the various failures that Funes Mori and they consider that their time in the institution must come to an end. On social media, fans expressed their discontent, pointing out that no matter who comes as a reinforcement, Funes Mori always takes over the starting position.
To this we must add the possible game of aguirre and the lack of a new reinforcement up front, so they want answers about the future of Funes Mori in the club. The fans consider that it is time to look for new horizons and break with the dependence on the striker of Argentine origin.
From the outset, the uncertainty will remain for a few more hours and we will have to wait for news about the future of Funes Mori and the arrival of some reinforcement to the offensive in case of a departure from Rodrigo Aguirre.
#Monterrey #fans #acclaim #historic #departure #club #closing #transfers
Leave a Reply