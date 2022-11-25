A new era has begun within Monterrey after the departure of Duilio Davino and the arrival of ‘Tato’ Noriega to the sports management of the royal club. Los Rayados have an outstanding debt with their fans after not living up to expectations and winning a Liga MX title since the departure of Antonio Mohamed, despite the club’s million-dollar investment in reinforcements, a situation they want to settle on next year.
The royals are analyzing their bulk of the squad and defining which footballers will continue within the institution and who will not, for now the club has already let Celso Ortíz out, a midfielder who won everything with the club, in the same way they give up César for lost mountains. Once the departures of the current team are established, the club will move in the market to close its reinforcements, where they have very important weight names, as is the case of the Mexican Diego Laínez and Orbelín Pineda.
At a press conference, Noriega himself confirmed that the two footballers are on his list of goals for next year and announced that the club will contact their respective clubs and Diego and Pineda to find out their availability and wishes to join Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s squad this winter market. Although, the manager made it clear that although there will be contact to seek the signature of the two players, he pointed out that they are not easy footballers to sign, so he does not promise their arrivals.
