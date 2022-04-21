Yesterday, the Rayados de Monterrey team played their double-header match against the Atlas Foxes. This was one of the most attractive commitments of the soccer week because both were equal in points.
In a tight game, but one that was largely dominated by the Regios in the first half, the score was 0-0. The attacks by Vincent Janssen, Rodolfo Pizarro and Maximiliano Meza were immediate. At minute 22′, the athlete defender took the Costa Rican Joel Campbell and the slbante Arturo Ramos Palazuelos did not hesitate to score the maximum penalty.
The person in charge of executing from the eleven steps was the Argentine Maximilian Mezawho shot loosely and the goalkeeper Camilo Vargas took advantage of his experience in saving penalties to put on the gloves of magnetism and avoid the goal in his frame.
Before the end of the first half, the Mexican winger Rudolph Pizarro he suffered from an inconvenience and for the complementary part he no longer jumped onto the field, being replaced by his teammate Jesús Gallardo.
Once again, one of the players who did not know how to take advantage of the clear opportunities that were presented to him was the Dutchman Vincent Jansen. The ‘Toro’ got tired of missing goalscoring options, which makes it clear that he is still not at the level and that it will only be a matter of days before he returns to the bench after the recovery of striker Rogelio Funes Mori.
The worst would come at minute 64′, when Celso Ortiz He swept with excess force, taking Anderson Santamaría with an iron shot above the ankle, at that moment the whistler relied on the VAR and did not hesitate to show the red card to the Paraguayan midfielder.
It was like that scratched He paid dearly for the mistakes made on the field and they were left with the desire to give their fans a victory. Also, the pupils of coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich stayed in fourth place in the competition with 23 units, waiting for what Cruz Azul does today in their match.
