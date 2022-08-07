They say that second parts are never good, however, Víctor Manuel Vucetich is contradicting this statement with his results in the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament. Monterrey is currently in first place in the general table with 16 points, product of five wins, one draw and one loss in the first half of the competition.
The albiazul team has had a spectacular offensive performance this season. In seven commitments, Rayados adds 17 goals in favor. This is largely due to the recovery of Rogelio Funes Mori, who is showing the best version of himself, in addition to the collaboration of Rodrigo Aguirre and Germán Berterame, the two bomb signings of the Monterrey team for this season.
Despite suffering the loss due to injury to Joao Joshimar Rojas and Aguirre himself, the Sultana del Norte team has been able to overcome these harsh absences. Players are becoming more and more adapted to Vucetich’s scheme and the results speak for themselves. The win against León this weekend is an example of this.
Monterrey was effective in attack and knew how to take advantage of La Fiera’s defensive errors to achieve this lofty result. The ‘King Midas’ team prevailed at home against the panzaverdes with a perfect hat-trick from Alfonso González and a brace from Germán Berterame. In this duel, in addition to the team’s devastating goalscoring step, an improvement in defense was clear.
After a shaky start, it looks like Vucetich is finding a way to make his defense more solid. Against León, Monterrey looked very safe in the last zone and only allowed one goal against.
At this time, the Monterrey team is one of the clearest candidates to win the Liga MX Opening 2022 title. If they maintain this inertia in the coming weeks, they could add a new crown to their record.
#Monterrey #injuries #devastating #step #Liga
Leave a Reply