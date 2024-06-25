Chivas has searched by all means to sign Cortizo without success along the way, since Monterrey’s financial solvency places the royals in a privileged position where they do not need to sell their player. Everything indicates that the herd will remain with the desire to sign Jordi, but also that the team from northern Mexico will gain revenge and could take one of Guadalajara’s top figures without the Verde Valle team being able to get their hands on it.
Prensa in Monterrey reports that the Rayados want a generational replacement of weight for Héctor Moreno, which is the case they will move for the signing of Jesús Orozco, the ‘chiquete’, although, they will avoid sitting at the table with Chivas, since the desire of the royals for keeping the defender is such that there is total openness to paying the Mexican’s exit clause of 15 million dollars, an enormous price, but one that would avoid a “no” from Guadalajara.
The royals have enough money to move for the national team for Mexico right now, the complex task is to convince the central defender who is still waiting for a possible departure to Europe. The arguments that Rayados will put on the table for the defender is a huge salary improvement compared to what he earns today within Chivas, in addition, a leading role in the next Club World Cup that allows him to show himself in the best leagues in Europe in the summer of 2025.
