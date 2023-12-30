Alexis Vega's future is in suspense. The player has an offer from Cruz Azul and some reporters have stated that there is also a proposal from Galatasaray in Turkey to leave Chivas this winter.
However, it seems that it is Vega himself who is stopping his transfer, since he is aware that starting Monday he will be able to negotiate as a free agent, which means that he will have offers of much greater financial benefit for him, leaving the Guadalajara board.
This is the scenario that Chivas wants to avoid, the club has spent enormous amounts both on the transfer and on the player's salary since he wore the team's shirt, this being the case, letting him go without any type of profit would be a hard blow to the finances. .
Guadalajara wants the player out of the squad this winter market, which is why Fernando Hierro offered him to Monterrey as a bargaining chip for Jordi Cortizo, an offer that was discarded due to scratches.
Monterrey did not give the slightest thought to moving forward with this exchange, the club understands that the value of Vega compared to that of Cortizo is different, which is why, without a doubt, the big winner would be Chivas.
Likewise, the Rayados board considers that there is no need to rush for Alexis, because instead of giving players in exchange or paying for his transfer, if the club wants him in their squad, they can wait six months and tempt him to join. one hundred percent free.
