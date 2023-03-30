Column: ARIZPE AND HIS JUDAS

👍 The 2030 plan of #striped

👍 It will be the best club in Mexico

👍 Yesterday there was a meeting with “El Diablo” Fernández.

👍 Why are they leaving FoxSports and going with Televisa and Univisión?

👍 How much will Televisa pay them?

Everything tells you: #ArizpeYSusJudas pic.twitter.com/Ii0wPR9GLZ

— #ArizpeYSusJudas (@ArizpeMiguelZ) March 28, 2023