After five years broadcasting Club de Fútbol Monterrey matches, Fox Sports It will cease to be the television station for the Monterrey team, because with the aim of reaching a larger audience for its games, the club will link up again with Televisa and their matches could be seen by TUDN.
According to information from Miguel Angel Arizpe in his column Halftimethe whole of the Gang will not renew its contract with the television station.
According to the same report, despite the fact that the pay television station offered a very attractive contract to the albiazul team to renew their relationship, Televisa improved the proposal, which would be “around 28 million dollars per year.”
In addition, among the agreements that Rayados would have reached with TUDNis that at least 50 percent of its games in the ‘Giant of Steel’ are broadcast on open television, since the company usually broadcasts some matches through other of its spaces such as Izzi on the Afizzionados channel or Vix+, a platform streaming, which are paid.
Arizpe revealed that Fox Sports He had problems with the Liga MX team, as he was late in payments, a reason that would also have influenced his relationship to end.
It should be remembered that previously, the Nuevo León team was broadcast by Televisa, so it will not be the first time that we see the local matches of the Gang through an open signal.
