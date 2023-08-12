The Rayados de Monterrey team advanced to the semifinal of the Leagues Cup, by getting the somersault 3-2 against the set of Los Angeles FCwhere the Mexican striker Carlos Vela plays.
La Pandilla started down on the scoreboard with a dressing room goal and a penalty, the work of Denis Bouanga at minute 2′. At 42′, Mateusz Bogusz’s goal fell, in a goal that seemed like a heavy stone for the Mexican club.
However, for the complementary part, the new reinforcement of La Pandilla, Sergio Canales, scored from eleven steps to make it 2-1. The stars lined up and at 80′ the own goal fell, the work of Sergi Palencia, and everything seemed to go to penalty kicks. However, at 88′, Monterrey’s top scorer, Rogelio Funes Mori, appeared, taking advantage of a rebound from the rival goalkeeper, just to push the ball and seal the 3-1.
When will Rayados play again in the Leagues Cup?
Now, those led by coach Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortíz, will be facing the whole of the Nashville SCan American club that eliminated the Águilas del América on penalties in the round of 16, and that in the quarterfinals had no mercy and thrashed Minnesota United 5-0.
The match will be played next tuesday august 15.
In this way, Rayados de Monterrey is the only Mexican team that is still active in the competition, since the Gallos Blancos stayed in the quarterfinals after losing to the Philadelphia Union.
