Kevin Recio

Monterrey / 06.30.2021 01:26:28

The National Information Center (CNI) of Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (Sesnsp), through its owner, David Pérez Esparza, expressed concern when considering that if the governor and secretary of Nuevo Leon Security incoming do not present a concrete action, Monterrey would enter the top 15 of the most violent municipalities in Mexico.

David perez participated yesterday in a virtual discussion organized by the Anticorruption Commission of the Mexican Bar of the Bar Association Nuevo León chapter, where he stated that the Nuevo Leon capital is positioned in the top 30 for intentional homicide and vehicle theft, while describing the situation as “very serious.”

“In intentional homicide, Monterrey It is not a picnic … it is in the top 20 and top 30 of municipalities with the highest victimization. If the trend continues as it is and there is no concrete action on the part of the governor-elect, or the secretary of Public security incoming, Monterrey is going to enter the top 15 of the most violent municipalities in the country, why? Well, because the escalation of violence when it begins in an urban area is much more difficult to stop, as a municipality like Peace, which is less.

“If violence arrives and takes over and infiltrates the police, as it has already done several times, this is going to be a problem… the ranking tells you that Monterrey It is not at all as it should be, to be a model municipality it is among the 30 most violent, with the highest growth rate in the country. This is a warning that I leave on the table for debate, “said the federal official.

In this sense, at the state level, in New Lion there was an increase in homicide of 11.54 percent in one year, for which he questioned the operational work that the Attorney General of Justice, C5 and municipalities.

“In general terms there is a reduction in crime incidence and instead, in New Lion, there is an increase in intentional homicide of 12 percent; family violence rose 46 percent; vehicle theft increased 80 percent. Here the question is: what is the Prosecutor’s office, the C5, the municipal security secretariats and the business sector to combat an issue that is fundamental? This is a scandal, “he declared. Perez Scatter.

The National Information Center is an area of ​​the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System. Its job is to establish strategies to verify records and data exchange, as well as monitor the security of databases. information.

