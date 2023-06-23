The Monterrey Football Club board is looking for new elements to form an even more competitive squad for its new coach Fernando “Tano” Ortiz facing the Apertura 2023 tournament and one of those on their radar is the Atlas attacker and a prospect for the Mexican team, Ozziel Herrera.
The player has more than 100 matches in the First Division and was part of the rojinegros two-time championship and was one of the Mexicans who stood out in the group of Diego Cocca as DT, so the Gang has him as a clear objective.
According to information from Multimedia Sportsthe group from Guadalajara has requested 8 million dollars for her jewel, so the team of the Sultana del Norte will have to pay that amount to get her services.
According to the same source mentioned above, the directive headed by Antonio ‘Tato’ Noriegahas a budget of 20 million dollars fixed for the purchase of signings for this tournament.
At the moment, thetattoo‘ remains in Europe where he would have up to three footballers in his sights and with one of them in advanced negotiations. The only requests of the ‘tano‘ would have been a new striker and a creative midfielder.
In the case of Ozziel Herrerathe Mexican has a market value of 2 million euroaccording to transfer markt and can perform as an inside and winger on the right, as well as a center forward.
