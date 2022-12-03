Monterrey, Nuevo León.- a bank of fog affected tonight the arrival of flights domestic and foreign to Monterrey International Airportcausing the diversion of trips to other points.

In the last few hours, at least between 8:40 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., 18 flights They have been diverted from seven cities in the country, as well as from other countries such as the United States and Panama.

“Monterey Airport reports: 17°C temperature, 100% humidity, 1/4 mile visibility, cloudy skies at an elevation of 100 ft, and station mist. Airport under meteorological minimums”, it is announced in the last publication about the weather circumstances.

“Due to meteorological conditions adverse some operations could be affected”.

At least until 9:51 p.m., the Airport reported that takeoff operations were continuing, however, landings continued to be diverted.

Between the flights redirected are 11 trips from Mexico City, Cancun, Tijuana, Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Toluca and Culiacán, in addition to seven international flights from Miami, Dallas, San Antonio, New York and Panama.

If more information is required, the Airport asked passengers to contact their airline.