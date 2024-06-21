As we have informed you in 90min, Chivas has taken the major step for the signing of Jordi Cortizo, an initial offer of 8.5 million dollars for the signature of the player who is focused on the Mexican team. In Monterrey they do not refuse the departure of the winger, especially because of the footballer’s desire to leave, however, they set two conditions: firstly, that the herd reaches a price of 10 million and secondly, that they be able to obtain a replacement for quality, with Orbelín Pineda being the name on the list.
Eduardo Noriega, sports director of the Rayados, has made public Monterrey’s desire to sign Pineda this summer, describing the Mexican as a “very attractive” player. However, any move that the northern Mexican team may make is one hundred percent subject to Cortizo leaving the squad and this would not occur until Chivas puts up the remaining money for the sale of the player.
Cruz Azul has already explored the return of Pineda without going any further, now it is Monterrey that could take the strong step, since signing the Mexican would represent spending the same amount that they will earn for Cortizo, although with a difference: they will have to offer Orbelín one of the best salaries in the entire Liga MX. Monterrey would have no hesitation in negotiating for the national team, since it is not the first time they have met the goal, they did it with Jesús Manuel Corona and Héctor Moreno. At this point there are no negotiations, only a strong interest on the part of Rayados.
More news about the transfer market
#Monterrey #aims #sign #Orbelín #Pineda
Leave a Reply