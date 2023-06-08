With the arrival of Ortíz at Rayados de Monterrey, various movements began to take shape immediately. The Argentinian coach knows that the squad has a well-fed area in the center of attack with the presence of Funes Mori, Berterame and Aguirre. But ‘Tano’ himself finds a huge lack in the people who are around him, he knows that there are no spare assistants within the royal team and it is something that he wants to solve in this summer market.
The first movement is to open a gap within the squad, and therefore within the payroll. That being the case and with the support of the board, the club is close to confirming the departure of Colombian winger Duván Vergara, who in the midst of injuries has never been able to make a difference. His replacement is a footballer that “Tano” loves, leader of assists in the last tournament and one of the most outstanding national prospects in Mexico, we are talking about Ozziel Herrera.
Fernando Esquivel points out that the negotiations between Monterrey and Atlas are advanced, practically nothing to close a total sale for the player who is only 21 years old at the moment with the Mexican National Team. Now, to carry out the movement, the royal club must deal with the footballer and his environment. Perhaps the most complex of all, because although being in Monterrey is much more attractive than being in Atlas in many ways, the youth player has a market in Europe and must understand that going to the royal team could be synonymous with truncating that dream.
#Monterrey #advances #signing #Ozziel #Herrera
