Club de Fútbol Monterrey hosted Atlético de San Luis on matchday 3 of the Clausura 2023 tournament at the ‘Steel Giant’.
The Sultana del Norte team defeated the Potosinos without major complications with a 3-1 with a hat-trick from their scorer Rogelio Funes Mori.
We leave you with the performance rating of each of the Gang players.
Esteban Andrada (9.5): The reality is that he was not required in the game to endanger his goal.
Stefan Medina (8): Without so much presence, but with discreet participation.
Hector Moreno (9): Without a doubt, the leader of the defense was the one who moved the ball and put calm in the lower zone.
Jesus Gallardo (9): His overflow and speed were a factor in the result, in the second goal he contributed a lot to the cause.
Celso Ortiz (8): the midfield benchmark, many balls passed through his feet and he distributed several passes.
Alfonso Gonzalez (8): ‘ponchito‘ was participatory giving passes and supplying
Luis Romo (8): He made several tackles to fight for the ball and protect the team’s lower zone, in addition, he also contributed in the passing section.
Erick Aguirre (7): He started as a starter and came off the substitution at minute 38 due to injury. During the time he was on the field, he had some ball possessions and passes.
Rogelio Funes Mori (10): His performance was the most outstanding when scoring the hat-trick that gave the team victory
German Berterame (9): He was the assistant of the first annotation of his teammate Funes Mori and was also participatory in the attack.
Rodrigo Aguirre (7): His offensive interventions during this game were not very effective, but even so he showed his determination to go on the attack.
Victor Guzman (8): The youthful defender came on as a substitute to replace Eric Aguirre before his injury and made a pair with Hector Morenodoing a good job.
Sebastian Vegas (-): He came on as a substitute at minute 76 to replace alfonso gonzalez and give more security to the defense.
Jordi Cortizo (-): The player entered for Funes Mori and had some good minutes of participation where he protected the position of the ball.
Duvan Vergara (-): He entered the game at minute 84 for German Berterame.
Omar Govea (-): He entered at minute 84 for louis romo.
