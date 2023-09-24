Monterosso – This morning a man attacked three people on board the Intercity 666, departing from La Spezia at 10.35 am and heading to Milan. The attacker, a Tunisian not yet thirty years old, injured two travelers and a cleaner along the route between La Spezia and Monterosso, where the convoy was then stopped and the man locked inside a carriage, waiting for the arrival of the police and rescuers.

Moments of panic for travelers on board the train and for tourists in the Cinque Terre station. The Intercity was stopped in Monterosso for an hour and a half, causing serious delays on all lines traveling between Sestri Levante and La Spezia, on a day of great tourist influx. Two of the victims of the attack they were accompanied by the public assistance of Monterosso to the Sant’Andrea hospital in La Spezia under yellow code. The third victim continued the journey. The man was reported for disruption of public service and was released. For a possible complaint for injuries, a complaint will be necessary from the people attacked. Train circulation continued with delays of up to 80 minutes until the early hours of the afternoon. For travelers also inconvenience due to a fault in the Trenitalia ticket booking and sales system.