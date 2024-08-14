Monterosso – A crazy race along the provincial road that goes down to Monterossothe risk of running over two people in the Colla area and entering the ZTL. It happened yesterday at 4.30 pm, when eight people on a BMW x5 created havoc in the old town.

Monterosso, insults the police and barricades himself inside the car: arrested



The driver was a Romanian man, resident in England, who, when asked to show his documents by the local police commander, began to insult, shout and threaten. The police, concerned about the situation of strong tension, given that the man in a state of agitation was also showing defiant attitudes towards those present, they fined the tourist and called a tow truck. At that point the tourist locked himself inside the car and with no small amount of difficulty the officers managed to get him out. He was reported for resisting a public official.

«In Monterosso lately, on too many occasions, several people have been caught committing crimes, convinced that they could offend the police force with impunity, adopting provocative, contemptuous tones – says Mayor Francesco Sassarini -. I applaud the courage and promptness of the commander and the officers who did not let themselves be intimidated and arrested him.” —